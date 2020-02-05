Stefanik, Gillibrand react to Trump’s acquittal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Lawmakers representing the north country and New York in Congress are reacting to the Senate’s acquittal of President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment. The acquittal ends only the third presidential trial in American history.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released the following statement:
"The U.S. Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump of impeachment, ending only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country and tested civic norms. The proceedings also are feeding the tumultuous 2020 run for the White House. A majority of senators expressed unease with Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But there was nowhere near the two-thirds vote necessary in the Republican-held Senate to remove the president from office. He was found not guilty of both articles of impeachment. Trump is eager to use the tally as vindication, a political anthem in his reelection bid.
“Today, the impeachment charade started by Speaker Pelosi, abused by Adam Schiff, and finished by Leader McConnell has finally come to a close. Throughout this unfair and unprecedented process, I proudly stood up for the Constitution, the facts of the case, and my constituents in New York’s 21st district. I applaud the Senate’s diligence in their trial and just acquittal of the President. Now, let’s get back to work for the American people.”
Meanwhile, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand issued the following statement:
“The Senate failed the American people today. Despite overwhelming evidence that President Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress, Senate Republicans voted to acquit him, putting their personal ambitions and political futures ahead of the Constitution they swore to uphold.
“I voted to convict President Trump because I believe in our democracy and our Constitution. No man or woman is above the law, especially the president.
“History will remember those who stood up for our country and the rule of law, as well as those who were complicit in the degradation of our democracy. I am proud to be the former.”
