Stefanik praises State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik praised President Donald Trump's State of the Union Speech.
Stefanik, who was named to the president's impeachment defense team, has been a vocal supporter of his throughout the impeachment proceedings. She was also named honorary chair of his reelection campaign in New York state.
"I think it was a very strong state of the Union," Stefanik said by phone. "The president laid out his method of results, hether it's a glowing economy with historic job creation, historic low unemployment. He talked about national security issues when it comes to counter terrorist policies."
Stefanik also says she enjoyed hearing the inspirational stories of the president's guests.
In a written statement, Stefanik said:
"Tonight, President Trump delivered an incredibly strong State of the Union as he highlighted his record of results for the American people.
"The President’s emphasis on our strong economy, unwavering support for our military, and the signing of the USMCA into law are critically important to the North Country, and I’ve been honored to work with him on delivering these results to my district.
“I am especially proud that President Trump announced his public support for my bicameral, bipartisan voluntary paid leave bill for hardworking families that does not increase taxes or create a new government program. It was an honor to welcome David Fisher, fourth generation dairy farmer from Madrid, N.Y. and President of the New York Farm Bureau as my guest this evening.”
