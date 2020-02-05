Watertown Fire Chief Dale Herman to retire

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown Fire Chief Dale Herman is retiring.
He told 7 News his last day on the job will be February 28.
Herman has been with the fire department since January 1986, when he was hired as a firefighter.
In 1995, he was promoted to captain and became battalion fire chief in 1999.
Herman was appointed chief of the department in August 2010.
He said he plans to continue teaching courses on firefighting for New York state, which he has done since 1994. He also plans to do some traveling.
Herman will celebrate his 59th birthday Thursday.
