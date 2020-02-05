Watertown High School acknowledges problems with student fights

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown High School is acknowledging a problem with fights at the school this year.
The acknowledgement comes after district officials denied fighting was an issue inside high school.
We've been hearing for months from parents and teachers that there's a problem with student on student violence at WHS, but district officials denied earlier this school year that it was anything out of the ordinary.
Now, there’s an acknowledgement in a newsletter, sent home to parents, that the school is dealing with what it calls “physical aggression.”
In the newsletter, high school Principal Chad Fairchild writes, "This has been a tumultuous year here at WHS."
Fairchild writes there has been an increase in students “becoming upset with another student and then acting on this physically.”
The school had added counselors and Fairchild says that has helped. But, he writes, "There still have been times when a student has chosen to act out with physical aggression towards another student or to threaten other students."
Fairchild also writes, “We want you to know we are very disturbed with these acts of physical aggression and are resolved to protect our students.”
In addition, he writes in the newsletter that they're pursuing the strongest possible consequences for offending students. Generally, in a school that means suspensions of some sort.
7 News reached out to Fairchild, who declined further comment, city police officials and the teachers union, who said they didn't want to comment.
There is a Watertown police officer assigned to the school. Officials also couldn't provide us with any statistics on fights.
We reached out to school Superintendent Patti LaBarr and school board President Beth Linderman as well, but haven't heard back from them.
Parents we have spoken with are disturbed by what’s going on, but don’t want to appear on camera for fear it could make their child a target.
