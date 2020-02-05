Watertown man pleads guilty in connection with heroin, cocaine bust

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 40 year old Watertown man has taken a plea deal in connection with a heroin and cocaine bust.
Matthew Soluri pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance
He was arrested in October 2018 after members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force raided his West Main Street home.
Police said they found nearly 770 envelopes of heroin, almost 10 grams of cocaine, and about $2,700 cash. Also found were digital scales and packaging materials.
Task force members said the arrest was the result of an investigation that stretched over several months.
A grand jury indicted him on 7 criminal counts, including:
- 2 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- 4 counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance
- criminal use of drug paraphernalia
Soluri is expected to be sentenced to 6 months in jail and 5 years probation when he’s back in court on April 7.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.