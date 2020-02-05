Winter storm warning, watch issued for north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for St. Lawrence County beginning at 4 a.m. Thursday and continuing through 10 p.m. Friday.
Heavy snow and mixed precipitation are expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible.
According to the NWS, travel will be very difficult and the hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute on Thursday, and both the morning and evening commutes on Friday.
Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible during the mid-day hours on Friday.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. A winter storm watch will be in effect from Thursday evening through late Friday night.
The NWS said mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch are possible.
