Woman accused of stealing parrot from neighbor

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police have made an arrest in the case of a missing parrot and it turns out the woman who allegedly stole it lived right next door.
Police charged 24 year old Alexis Larose with burglary and petit larceny, saying she stole the bird and a cage from Taylor Tomaselli's Watertown home back in November.
The Quaker parrot can be worth more than $500.
Tomaselli got the bird back a few days ago after a woman who bought it discovered the parrot was reported stolen and helped police with their investigation.
