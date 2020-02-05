Zoo to host ‘Wine, Chocolate and the Wild’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park is inviting you to an event called "Wine, Chocolate and the Wild."
Debbie Bleier, marketing and development director of the Thompson Park Conservancy/New York State Zoo, and zoo docent Deltra Willis appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about it.
They brought with them a screech owl, which will be featured during the event.
The event is at the zoo in Watertown from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 13.
It includes a humorous look at how animals reproduce.
It costs $20 per person or $40 per couple and is right around Valentine's Day.
Buy tickets and find out more at nyszoo.org.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.