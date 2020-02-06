Advisories, watches & warnings for a couple of days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Travel could be difficult for the next couple of days.
There’s a winter weather advisory in effect until 6 p.m. for Jefferson and Lewis counties.
A total of 3 to 5 inches could fall by evening. There could also be some sleet, rain, and freezing rain that will make roads slick.
A winter storm watch for the two counties starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
It will be windy and more than 5 inches of snow could fall during that time.
There's a winter storm warning in St. Lawrence County that lasts until 10 p.m. on Friday. Some places there could see a foot of snow.
Highs will be in the upper 20s on Thursday and the low 20s on Friday.
Temperatures plunge into single digits below zero overnight into Saturday. Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the low teens.
It will be partly sunny and around 30 on Sunday.
There’s a chance of snow Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly sunny. Highs all three days will be in the 30s.
