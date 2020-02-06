Annual Polar Bear Dip coming soon

Polar Bear Dip
February 6, 2020 at 8:28 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 8:28 AM

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The 30th annual Polar Bear Dip to benefit River Hospital in Alexandria Bay is coming up at the end of the month.

Hospital marketing director Andrea Roden was on 7 News This Morning to talk about it. Watch the video for her interview.

The event is at Bonnie Castle Resort on Saturday, February 29.

Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon and dipping gets underway at 1 p.m.

Participants need to raise at least $100.

7 News anchor Jeff Cole will be the emcee.

You can find out more by calling 315-482-1270. Or you can visit riverhospital.org.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.