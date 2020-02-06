Annual Polar Bear Dip coming soon

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The 30th annual Polar Bear Dip to benefit River Hospital in Alexandria Bay is coming up at the end of the month.
Hospital marketing director Andrea Roden was on 7 News This Morning to talk about it. Watch the video for her interview.
The event is at Bonnie Castle Resort on Saturday, February 29.
Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon and dipping gets underway at 1 p.m.
Participants need to raise at least $100.
7 News anchor Jeff Cole will be the emcee.
You can find out more by calling 315-482-1270. Or you can visit riverhospital.org.
