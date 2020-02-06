Barbara M. (Burdick) Day, 88, of Madrid

Mrs. Day held many jobs, including being a wallpaper hanger, school bus driver for Madrid-Waddington School district and in-home care giver. Her hobbies included playing drums, piano and fiddle with “Jesse and The Country Cousins”, performing round and square dances around the North Country. She was a member and officer of the North Country Fiddlers Association. In recent years she was known for the quilts and other crafts that she made.