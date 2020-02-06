Churches join forces to help fight hunger & support transportation needs

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Churches in Carthage are teaming up to help fight hunger and support the area’s transportation needs.
Cans and boxes are becoming things like an American flag and a fishing pond as six groups from Carthage churches worked Wednesday night to make different structures out of non-perishable food items.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, folks can come by the Carthage First Church of the Nazarene and make a cash donation for their favorite structure.
All the food goes to the VEM Food Pantry and all cash donations go to the Wilna-Champion Transportation Association.
"Personally, what I love to see is churches coming together," Church of the Nazarene pastor Jamie McBride said. "Not 'this is our church' or 'this is our area,' but this is our community together, so this is a fun way to come together, have a competition, while at the same time giving back in a good way."
About 2,000 food items were donated last year and the group expects even more this year.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.