Criminal investigation launched into Watertown gas leak

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A criminal investigation is underway in connection with Wednesday’s natural gas leak in Watertown that prompted evacuations and road closures and sent one person to the hospital. That’s according to Detective Lieutenant Joe Donoghue of the city police department.
He told 7 News Thursday that patrols were called to 150 South Massey Street shortly before 5 p.m. for a domestic incident.
He declined to release additional information due to the ongoing investigation.
One person at the address was taken Samaritan Medical Center. Donoghue said the person was still hospitalized Thursday.
Watertown Fire Chief Dale Herman said his department was called to the address at 5:15 p.m. for a medical call which was listed as a traumatic injury.
He said when firefighters arrived, they indeed found someone with a traumatic injury, and also smelled natural gas. Herman said he was unable to discuss the injury due to privacy laws.
Herman also said a natural gas wall fixture had potentially been ripped off a wall in the home, causing so much gas to accumulate that there was a very real danger of explosion.
The person was removed from the home. Herman said firefighters had to back out of the house due to the danger.
In addition to the house at 150 South Massey Street, six other homes on Massey and Stone streets had to be evacuated. Massey Street was closed to traffic between Arsenal and Stone streets for about 2 hours.
Herman said National Grid was able to turn off the gas to the home by turning off the valve in a pipe located outside near the street.
People were allowed to return to their homes at around 7 p.m.
