DHS cuts off New Yorkers from ‘trusted traveler’ programs

“After repeatedly ignoring law enforcement experts at the federal and local level, Governor Cuomo’s prioritization of illegal immigrants over law abiding New Yorkers is continuing to have damaging effects. The Governor’s reckless Green Light Law not only has hampered efforts to enforce federal immigration laws, it is continuing to have harmful implications for our state. In December of last year, I warned Governor Cuomo that this irresponsible policy would inhibit our CBP officers at the Northern Border from doing their jobs. Qualified, legal citizens should not be penalized by the Governor’s unconscionable actions, which not only hinder our border patrol, law enforcement, and other agencies from being able to effectively do their job, but now also prevent our residents from receiving access to important travel programs.”