Donald LaBrie, 87, of Calcium

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donald LaBrie, Calcium, passed away at the Lewis County General Hospital Thursday, February 6th. He was 87 years old.
There are no public services scheduled at this time. A private burial will take place in Calcium Cemetery in the spring.
Born in Tupper Lake, NY September 20, 1932, he was the son of Edward and Mary Blair LaBrie. He worked all his life on the family farm in Calcium.
Donald is survived by his sons, Joseph and Patrick LaBrie, his siblings, Loretta Kirse, Jerry T. LaBrie, Robert E. LaBrie, Carol LaBrie and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Helen, his siblings, Edward LaBrie, Arthur LaBrie, Rita Ritter and Shirley Klemyard.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
