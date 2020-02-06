Family, friends remember man who died after falling from stairs

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mark Wearne, the man who died after falling from his apartment stairs, is being remembered. Mark’s family is grieving, but wants to thank the community for the tremendous support.
"We treasured our time together," said Melissa Thomas, Mark's sister.
Time that Mark's family says was too short. Now they are sitting down to honor their son, brother and friend.
"We could always talk to each other about everything. I don't think he had an enemy in the world," said Patrick Wearne, Mark's father.
Mark's brother-in-law, Issac Thomas, had known him since high school. Mark graduated from General Brown in 2000.
"He was genuine, he was engaged with you and you knew you were the one that mattered at that point in time and that's the one thing I think people are going to miss about Mark," said Issac.
Melissa and the rest of the family say are going to miss one thing the most.
"His smile. We will never forget his smile. His laugh, his sense of humor was wonderful. We're just going to miss him so much," she said.
Others in the community are going to miss him too. Mark's mother says the support and love they've received from people in person and online who knew him has been incredible.
"A mother's worst nightmare is losing their child and the unbelievable outpouring of love has comforted me and I want everyone to know that every single person who has responded matters and it means so much," said Joann Castro, Mark's mother.
Mark loved music, his family, and his job as a bartender at the Paddock Club in Watertown.
"He was such a sweet and genuine, just happy, light as air person to be around," said Cassandra Booth, friend and co-worker.
His coworkers have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his family and their funeral costs.
"We're going to make sure that get's taken care of for them in any way we can," said Booth.
Calling hours for Mark will be this Sunday at Cummings Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday they will celebrate his life again at the Paddock Club.
