Frank Ray Tassie, 83, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Frank Ray Tassie, 83, of 1 Grassmere Terrace, passed away on February 5, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York, where he was a patient for a few days.
Frank was born in Massena on February 14, 1937, the son of the late Alexander and Hazel Lavine Tassie. He attended local schools. Frank worked for Boyce Motors for approximately 38 years and enjoyed every moment, he thought highly of the Boyce Family.
Frank is survived by his many nieces, nephews and great great nephew (Robert II and his dog Spot) his many friends especially Ruby and Theresa.. He is predeceased by his parents, Alexander and Hazel Lavine Tassie, along with four brothers, Bernard, Alexander, John and Gerald; five sisters, Shirley, Helen, Norma, Muriel and Violet, also Nieces and Nephews and his Beloved Dog “Freckles”, a cocker-spaniel who he loved and thought the world of dearly. He was a animal lover and had many dogs through the years, Frank also loved his Ford Mustangs, he had approximately 5 or 6 at one time years ago..
Frank will be deeply missed by all his loving family and friends. He was a great son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a very kind and Proud and gentle man. Love and Miss You Uncle.
No Calling hours, arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, NY. Intermittent service will be held in the Spring at Pine Grove Cemetery, Massena, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Humane Society, Massena, New York.
Memories and condolences may be made online at www.donaldsonfh.com
