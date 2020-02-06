Frank Ray Tassie, 83, of Massena

Frank is survived by his many nieces, nephews and great great nephew (Robert II and his dog Spot) his many friends especially Ruby and Theresa.. He is predeceased by his parents, Alexander and Hazel Lavine Tassie, along with four brothers, Bernard, Alexander, John and Gerald; five sisters, Shirley, Helen, Norma, Muriel and Violet, also Nieces and Nephews and his Beloved Dog “Freckles”, a cocker-spaniel who he loved and thought the world of dearly. He was a animal lover and had many dogs through the years, Frank also loved his Ford Mustangs, he had approximately 5 or 6 at one time years ago..