Free clothing store opens at Watertown church

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - From desperation to inspiration - a previously-closed free clothing store is reborn in a different church, under a new name.
"It was something great that I think God put together for us, for all of us," said Christine Orr, ROCK Closet volunteer.
When the Bethany United Methodist Church in Watertown closed over the summer, so did the free clothing store that operated out of it.
But the pastor at The ROCK Church in Watertown wasn't about to let people go without. By joining forces with those who used to operate the Shepherd's Cloak, the church has now opened The ROCK Closet.
Folks lined up at the doors for its grand opening. Everything inside has been donated and is free for the taking.
"It is a blessing because here at The ROCK Church, we say people don't know how much you care until you show how much you care; and love is saying something, doing something and giving something, and this is our way to give back," said The ROCK Church Pastor Myron Jamerson.
"I think it's very nice for The ROCK Church to donate and give their love and share their love for God. What they're doing, they're doing it for Jesus as well," said
Penny Larkin, who utilize The ROCK Closet.
Organizers and those using The ROCK Closet say it is a miracle.
"It's a real big need in the community and when Bethany had closed their doors, we had a lot of people saying, when, where are you going to open up? And we didn't have any idea where it was going to come from then, and we put it in the lord's hands and that's what happened. He knew what we needed and he provided it," said Orr.
If you want to utilize The ROCK Closet, you can come in Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you’d like to donate, that’s Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
