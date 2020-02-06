Free tax services being offered

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The American Legion in Carthage is offering tax help.
Every Thursday, the legion is offering free tax services to seniors or low-income individuals.
The service will also be available at the Watertown Legion on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
"They really can't afford to pay the high prices the tax people charge these days. I've heard nightmares of how much people were being charged. Why do it when you can get it done free," said Richard Beirman, community action committee board member.
Tax sessions run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
