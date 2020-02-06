Helen Leonard, 93, formerly of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Helen Leonard, 93, of Stamford, CT and formerly of Canton, NY died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Cambridge Health & Rehabilitation Center in Connecticut.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Canton in the spring. Lawrence Funeral Home, Canton is handling arrangements.
Helen was born October 27, 1926 in Canton, NY a daughter of the late John H. and Bessie E. (Fitzgerald) Leonard. She graduated from Canton High School and later received her degree in nursing.
She was predeceased by two brothers Walter and Maurice and two sisters Margaret and Gertrude. Helen is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
