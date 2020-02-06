Highlights & scores: high school basketball & a scholarship signing

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was a basketball doubleheader at South Jefferson Wednesday night.
The Canton girls' team traveled to Adams for a Frontier League-Northern Athletic Conference match-up against the Lady Spartans.
South Jefferson came out on top 68-43.
Also in Adams was a boys' Frontier League contest as South Jeff hosted General Brown.
The Lions beat the Spartans 60-51.
Highlights from both games are in the video.
Also in the video, a local student athlete signs a Division 1 scholarship.
Carthage Comets kicker Casey Farrell put paper to pen on Wednesday afternoon, signing a letter of intent to play football at Division 1 Maine.
The kicker played a key role in Carthage's run to the Section 3 Class A title and the state Class A championship game.
Farrell says his choice of Maine was an easy one.
"I was pretty worried 'cause the University of Rhode Island didn't work out, but and then I got a text from the coach at Maine and he offered me an official visit and then I went down there and it was great, I loved every second of it," Farrell said. "The coaches are super young and they just click with the players and I like that about them."
"So it's just been a long journey for him," his mother, Laura Farrell, said. "He's worked really hard and he always knew he wanted to play D1 and the University of Maine gave him an awesome opportunity and we're just so very, very proud of him and he's worked hard and he deserves this."
Farrell was named to the All-North team, the All Central New York team, and was a first team All-State selection in his senior season.
Comets head coach Jason Coffman says Maine is getting not only a talented player, but a hard-working individual.
"Casey's a kid, when he puts his mind to something, he's gonna do it, he's a team-first guy, he was at everything we did, never complained about anything, did anything we asked him to do and you know he was just awesome," Coffman said.
"Everything he's getting, he deserves -- he's worked really hard at it, he's gone to clinics, camps, he's gone down to Florida to kick in contests," the coach said, "and, you know, he's put in the time, he's put in the effort and he's getting rewarded exactly what he should be getting rewarded with."
Farrell is expected to handle kickoff duties in his freshman season with the Black Bears.
Wednesday’s local scores
General Brown 60, South Jefferson 51
Belleville Henderson 56, Alexandria 20
Chateaugay 71, Brushton-Moira 57
Parishville-Hopkinton 53, St. Regis Falls 45
Sackets Harbor 61, South Lewis 54
Girls’ high school basketball
South Jefferson 68, Canton 43
Indian River 66, Carthage 18
Chateaugay 64, Chazy 9
OFA 49, Potsdam 20
Madrid-Waddington 38, Colton-Pierrepont 26
Hermon-DeKalb, Hammond -- postponed
Men’s college basketball
Jefferson 75, Cayuga 64
Women’s college basketball
Jefferson 68, Cayuga 51
Boys’ high school hockey
OFA 7, Islanders 1
Salmon River 4, Potsdam 1
High school wrestling
Gouverneur 39, Malone 33
Canton 54, OFA 25
Massena 42, OFA 24
Section 3 Class A volleyball quarterfinal
Carthage 3, Rome Free Academy 0
Section 3 Class C volleyball first round
Cooperstown 3, Lowville 1
New Hartford 3, Indian River 0
