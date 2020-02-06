How to sign up for health clinics at local schools

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - School-based health centers help keep kids healthy. We learn more about the program North Country Family Health Center offers and how to sign up.
Teeth cleanings, check ups, and counseling are part of a normal day at Watertown's Wiley Intermediate School. The North Country Family Health Center runs six clinics throughout the Watertown City and South Jefferson School districts.
"Sometimes I am the only medical service they see. Healthy kids mean healthy adults and we need to keep our kids healthy and safe. The best way to do that is to have routine health examinations as well as when kids are sick," said Anna Belle Hyde, nurse practitioner, North Country Family Health Center.
North Country Family Health also runs mobile dental clinics in a number of other north country school districts. Marketing Director April Fallon says there are no requirements or sign up fees for the programs.
"We never turn any student away. When students are seen in school one of the benefits too, if their parents do have insurance outside of school, there is no co-pay for the parents. If you don't have insurance then we deal with a sliding fee at that time," she said.
Fallon says that at the beginning of the school year forms were sent home to sign up for the program, but parents can enroll their children at any time during the year.
If you need another form, Fallon says you can pick one up at the school nurse’s office or print one off the North Country Family Health Center’s website.
