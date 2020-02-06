Man arrested in connection with Watertown standoff

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 28 year old man has been arrested in connection with a standoff with police in Watertown last August.
City police charged Bradley Streeter, no address available, with two felony counts of third-degree criminal mischief. In addition, he was arrested on a felony bench warrant.
On August 15, 2019, Streeter, who was already wanted on a felony bench warrant, allegedly went to his mother's apartment at 116 South Meadow Street, destroyed items and threatened to burn the house down.
His mother fled the apartment with her two younger children.
When police arrived, Streeter allegedly told them he was armed with a gun. Officers left the building, surrounded the house and evacuated neighbors.
There was a large police presence that included both city police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, some of whom were heavily armed and in SWAT-style gear.
Police said Streeter displayed a handgun, which turned out to be a a pellet gun, and threw several household items out of the apartment windows onto the street and sidewalk.
The 100 block of South Meadow Street was closed to traffic for several hours as a result.
The situation lasted for more than four hours before police talked Streeter out of the building. He was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation.
Because he was taken the the hospital, he was not arrested on the warrant. Streeter was later released from SMC without the knowledge of police, who have been looking for him ever since.
State police picked up Streeter Wednesday night and brought him to city police. There was no word on where he had been found.
Streeter was arraigned in city court Thursday morning and was ordered held in the Jefferson County Jail without bail.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.