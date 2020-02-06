Movie legend and SLU alum Kirk Douglas dies at 103

(WWNY) - Film legend and 1939 St. Lawrence University graduate Kirk Douglas has died at 103. His son, fellow actor Michael Douglas, announced the news on his Instagram account.
Kirk Douglas grew up in Amsterdam, New York, and graduated from SLU with a degree in English.
While attending St. Lawrence, he was president of the student government organization and a member of the wrestling team and German club. He also participated in dramatic productions on campus. The university awarded him an honorary degree in 1958.
Douglas went on to star in "Spartacus," "Lust for Life" and dozens of other films. Douglas was nominated three times for Oscars for "Champion," "The Bad and the Beautiful" and "Lust for Life." He later received an honorary award for "50 years as a creative and moral force" in the movie industry.
Douglas last visited SLU in September 1999.
He and his wife, Anne, created the Douglas Foundation and donated several million dollars to a scholarship program they started at SLU.
In 2016, Douglas gave a $2 million endowment to his alma mater. The money was earmarked for student scholarships and for maintenance of the 155-bed residence hall that bears his name.
Kirk Douglas Hall opened in 2014 and featured state-of-the-art geothermal heating and cooling.
