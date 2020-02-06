NNY power project gets key approval; hundreds of jobs expected

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state Public Service Commission (PSC) approved Thursday the first part of a nearly $500 million project, which is expected to bring hundreds of construction jobs to northern New York.
The project is rebuilding 86 miles of electric transmission lines between Massena and the Town of Croghan in Lewis County.
The first part of the project, approved Thursday, includes replacing 78 miles of wooden structures with steel ‘monopoles.’
The rebuilt lines will be taller but stronger, less susceptible to failure and able to better withstand inclement weather, such as ice storms, according to a statement from the PSC.
Overall, the project will cost $484 million and is “expected to create hundreds of upstate jobs,” again, according to the PSC.
The first phase of the project will be complete in 2023.
