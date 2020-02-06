Prison tailor who helped inmates escape from Dannemora is set for release

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The former prison tailor who helped two killers escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora is about to be released.
Joyce Mitchell is serving time at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for helping Richard Matt and David Sweat break out of the state prison in 2015.
She provided tools they used to chisel through walls and pipes in a “Shawshank Redemption”-style escape.
After a three-week manhunt, Matt was shot dead and Sweat was captured and put behind bars for life.
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says Mitchell’s release date is February 8, but will likely be moved up to Thursday.
