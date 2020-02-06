Scams becoming more sophisticated, sheriff department says

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is warning that phone scams appear to be getting more sophisticated.
In a release, the department said that 911 dispatchers have received over a dozen calls about scams in the past few days.
The scams often involve the caller pretending to be with the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, or a law enforcement agency. In that last case, the fake agency claims to have the victim's grandchild in custody.
While the schemes vary, officials say they generally require people to make a payment, either through a bank account or by sending gift cards.
The sheriff's office reminds people to never give these callers any personal or financial information. If anyone is unsure if a call legitimate, they should just hang up.
Anyone with questions can call the sheriff’s office at 315-376-3511.
