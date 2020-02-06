SLU Writer’s Series

Joe Wilkins grew up in eastern Montana, where he spent his summers working on a wheat and cattle ranch deep in the Bull Mountains. He is the author of a memoir, The Mountain and the Father, winner of a 2014 GLCA New Writers Award, and three collections of poetry, including, When We Were Birds, winner of the 2017 Oregon Book Award in Poetry. His debut novel, Fall Back Down When I Die, praised as “remarkable and unforgettable” in a starred review at Book List, is now available from Little, Brown. He lives with his family in western Oregon, where he directs the creative writing program at Linfield College.