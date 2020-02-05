Snow and sleet on the way.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Two areas of low pressure are moving towards the area, both of which will bring a wintry mix of precipitation. Expect clouds to move in tonight with snow likely after midnight. Lows will be near 20.
Snow will be heavy at times Thursday morning before transitioning to a mix of sleet and freezing rain. Highs will be near 30. Snow continues overnight with lows in the lower 20′s.
Snow will be heavy at times on Friday with highs only in the middle 20′s.
Saturday will feature sunny skies and cold temperatures.
