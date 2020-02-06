Trump praises Stefanik during speech about impeachment acquittal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik received praise from President Donald Trump as he celebrated his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.
President Trump spoke at the White House on Thursday, surrounded by allies who helped him get the victory.
The president again claimed he did nothing wrong on his phone call with the president of Ukraine and received unfair treatment.
He individually thanked several Republican members of Congress in the crowd for defending him, including Congresswoman Stefanik.
She was one of several House Republicans Mr. Trump named to help with his defense and was an outspoken defender of his during the House impeachment hearings.
"I'll always be your friend," said Mr. Trump. "What a great future you have."
Stefanik is running for re-election this year against Democrat Tedra Cobb in northern New York’s 21st District.
