Winter weather alerts in effect through Friday night

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country can expect heavy snow and mixed precipitation for the next couple of days.
There's a winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 6 p.m. After that, the two counties have a winter storm watch until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
In the meantime, St. Lawrence County has a winter storm warning until 10 p.m. on Friday.
Most places can expect some ice accumulation and as much as 3 to 5 inches more snow through Thursday afternoon.
More mixed precipitation could fall overnight, changing to all snow in the predawn hours on Friday.
Snow could be heavy at times and accumulate from 5 to 9 inches in Jefferson and Lewis counties and up to a foot or more in St. Lawrence County.
Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible in some areas Friday.
Ice accumulation and blowing snow could make driving hazardous at times, especially Friday.
