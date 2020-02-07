Ace in the Hole - The Kirk Douglas Film You Haven’t Seen

This brilliant cynical film is the tale of an out of luck journalist played by Kirk who gets the biggest scoop of his life when he is the first journalist on the scene of a mining accident that traps a lone miner underground. During the lengthy attempt to dig him out and save him, the small town nearby explodes with activity as local businesses and townsfolk benefit financially with the flood of onlookers who want to be close to the doomed miner. The situation grows out of control and Kirk’s character struggles to maintain power of information leaked to the public and his conscience as exploits the situation for his own gain. When the rescue of the submerged worker is purposely delayed to increase revenue and the influx of people to the town; it becomes a matter of ethics. The film is remarkably modern and was prescient in its views of media manipulation, much like Network (1976). It is also ranked as one of the best films about journalists as well.