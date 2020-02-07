Carthage Area Hospital offers smoking cessation help

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital is hosting workshops to help people stop smoking.
Clinical pharmacist Christopher Bradley talked about the tobacco cessation workshops on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video for his interview.
Workshops are from 5 to 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital's main campus.
The workshops are free.
It helps if you sign up ahead of time. You can do that by calling 315-519-5540. You can also visit carthagehospital.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.