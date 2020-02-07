Carthage native umpires big-time college softball

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carthage native Chris Tehonica goes places around the country umpiring college softball.
He's worked hard to get there.
Tehonica's position is usually behind the plate umpiring Division 1 softball.
He does all the major conferences.
"I do the ACC, the SEC, the Big Ten, the Big 12 -- four of the top five power conferences -- I do the National Pro Fast Pitch," he said. "It's the best of the best at the D-1 level, the National Pro Fast Pitch is best in the world."
Tehonica is in a select group who work power conferences.
"There's only two umpires from New York who do power conferences, me and a guy named Danny Rogers from Elmira," he said. "It's a dream come true, you get to do the best every weekend, you have to be on top of your game, you've got to know the rules. There's only one first impression every time you walk onto the field, every game means something, everybody's fighting it. You see college women's softball on TV every day of the week now -- an unbelievable game, it's the greatest game on dirt."
Earlier this week, Tehonica was part of the crew that worked the U.S. Olympic team's game against South Florida. He's currently visiting LSU for a game -- all part of big-time athletics.
“The game has just been great, I mean, every weekend I get to go places that I dream about, I get to see things you never seen before,” he said. “I spend a lot of time at LSU, I spend a lot of time in Florida, I spend a lot of time in the Carolinas.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.