George S. Adams Sr, 63, of Lisbon

During his career he worked as a merchandiser for various vendors to include Pepsi Cola Bottlers, Coke a Cola, Frito-Lay, Freihofer, P & C Foods and A. Cappione Inc. where he retired from in 2016. George was a past member of the Sons of American Legion and the local men’s bowling league. He enjoyed camping, fishing, scratch off lottery tickets, going to the casino, socializing with others, bowling, being in nature, watching western movies, listening to bag pipe music, playing cards, attending his grandchildren’s events and being with his family.