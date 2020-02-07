George S. Adams Sr, 63, of Lisbon

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for George S. Adams Sr, age 63 of Lisbon will be held at 6:00pm on Sunday (Feb 9, 2020) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon David Demerse officiating.
Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral from 1:00pm until the time of the service.
George passed away unexpectedly on Thursday (February 6, 2020) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center after being stricken at home.
Surviving is his wife Cindy; four sons George Adams Jr. of Ogdensburg, Ricky Adams & his companion Carissa Steele of Heuvelton, David Adams & his wife Sarah of Wilmington, VT, Jonathan Adams & his wife Megan of Lisbon; a daughter Marceline Adams of Saranac Lake and companion Marc Fortier of Tupper Lake; ten grandchildren Valerie Adams, Rhiley Adams, Tristan Adams, Cali Adams, Cash Garno, Brody Adams, Evelyn Adams, Landin Wallace, Blake Wallace and Isabella Adams; four sisters Valerie Kroeger & her husband Andrew of Ogdensburg, Katherine Armstrong of Ogdensburg, Joanna Adams-Brenno of Ogdensburg and Melanie Averill & her husband Larry of Ogdensburg and a sister-in-law Roberta Adams of Ogdensburg.
He was predeceased by a son Thomas Adams in 2006 and a brother Robert Adams Jr. in 2018.
George was born on July 8, 1956 in Ogdensburg, NY, a son of the late Robert & Arlene (Smithers) Adams. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later married Valerie Campbell. She predeceased him in 1982. He again found love and married Cynthia Binion on Sept. 22, 1990 at the Wesleyan Church with Rev. Bernard Fortune celebrating their marriage.
During his career he worked as a merchandiser for various vendors to include Pepsi Cola Bottlers, Coke a Cola, Frito-Lay, Freihofer, P & C Foods and A. Cappione Inc. where he retired from in 2016. George was a past member of the Sons of American Legion and the local men’s bowling league. He enjoyed camping, fishing, scratch off lottery tickets, going to the casino, socializing with others, bowling, being in nature, watching western movies, listening to bag pipe music, playing cards, attending his grandchildren’s events and being with his family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or the Potsdam Humane Society. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
