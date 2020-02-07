Heartfelt homecoming for 10 year old who just finished chemo

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a homecoming for Olivia Bos, whom everyone knows as Ollie.
The Gouverneur community came together Thursday night to welcome the 10 year old home from her last chemotherapy treatment.
The end of treatment is a relief to her mom, Leanne.
"It's still always going to be scary for me," she said. "It's always going to be a 'what if,' but it's a big relief to kind of know that's all behind us."
Since July of last year, Ollie has been battling a cancer stemming from her cervix.
Leanne says it's called "embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma."
To get to this day, Ollie had to go through 21 rounds of chemo and several surgeries.
There are still scans to be done before doctors can say she's in remission.
But Ollie's dad, Steven, says he's optimistic.
"I feel comfortable with what doctors have been saying that she's going to be free and good to go," he said.
Despite about a week of planning and a procession of emergency response vehicles waiting at the St. Lawrence County line, Ollie was still surprised.
When asked if she was expecting the welcome, she said "no."
Her parents say they're thankful for the support the community has shown their daughter during the fight of her life.
"Everyone's been amazing," Steven Bos said, "and the support has just been well beyond what I would ever expected.
“Thank you from the bottom of our heart,” Leanne said.
