Henry F. Boyer 95, of Massena

Our father was the greatest man we ever knew. He was our role model in life and taught us many invaluable life lessons through example. He instilled in us morals and values to make us better people by ensuring we understood right from wrong in every aspect of life. He was the hardest worker we ever knew, and the most selfless, generous and humble individual you would ever meet. These words were taken from his only grandson, Gregory: “He always taught me to be polite and honest. I will live everyday aspiring to be the person he taught me to be. Semper Fi”