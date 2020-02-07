Henry F. Boyer 95, of Massena

MASENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Henry F. Boyer 95, of Ames Street, passed away early Thursday morning at his home, February 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Massena, NY. Interment will take place in Foxwood Mausoleum at a later date.
Henry was born on November 21, 1924 in Ogdensburg, NY the son of Felix and Antoinette (Valley) Boyer. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy School and later enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served his country in WWII.
Henry married the love of his life, Elizabeth Steinburg, on May 26, 1950. Betty predeceased Henry on November 19, 2012.
Henry was employed as a linesman for the NY Telephone Company and retired 37 years later in 1985. He was an avid chip carver and woodworker who enjoyed making furniture for his family. Henry never sold his beautiful furniture, lamps, or carvings; but shared his creations throughout the years to various organizations, friends, and extended family. If you knew Henry (Mose), you own something he made with his time and heart.
Henry enjoyed golfing and being on the St. Lawrence River, and spending time with his family at camp in Morristown, which he built. He was a member of the Marine Corps League, Carvers of Morristown, and the local VFW.
Henry is survived by his four children; Chris and Doug Premo of Massena; Kathy and Michael Cross of Burlington, VT; Greg and Mary Lou Boyer of Plano, TX; Debbie and Kevin Mannix of Honoeye Falls, NY; and a treasured friend, Carol Nygard of Morristown, NY. Henry’s grandchildren include: Kelley Premo, Cortney (Patrick) Deshaies, Kaitie (Keith) Walcott, Abbie (Chris) O’Connor, Erika (Zach) Deaton, Gregory Boyer (USMC), Laura Boyer, Megan (Max) Spelman, and Molly Spelman; 11 great grandchildren; two sisters, Jacqueline, and Sister Anne Boyer.
Henry was predeceased by his twin brother Joseph (during WWII), Brothers Felix, Arthur, Adrian, and Sister Beatrice.
Our father was the greatest man we ever knew. He was our role model in life and taught us many invaluable life lessons through example. He instilled in us morals and values to make us better people by ensuring we understood right from wrong in every aspect of life. He was the hardest worker we ever knew, and the most selfless, generous and humble individual you would ever meet. These words were taken from his only grandson, Gregory: “He always taught me to be polite and honest. I will live everyday aspiring to be the person he taught me to be. Semper Fi”
Memorial contributions in Henry’s memory may be made to Trinity Catholic School Endowment Fund, Wounded Warriors or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
A summer mass and celebration of life will be held on July 11, 2020 in Morristown, NY at St. John The Evangilist Church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
