Ice- & snow-covered roads greet Friday morning commuters

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Freezing rain and sleet left a sheet of ice on cars and roads overnight.
That sheet will combine with snow and maybe more ice over the course of the day Friday. Snow could be heavy at times and, with blowing and drifting, could make driving hazardous.
That’s as winter storm warnings continue into nighttime hours.
Plows were out early to clear roads and streets for the morning commute.
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office issued a no-unnecessary travel advisory overnight. Deputies say if you don't need to go to work or to a doctor appointment, you should just stay home.
Many businesses, schools, and events are delayed, closed, or cancelled.
