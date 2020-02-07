Kathryn L. Marshall, 96, native of Dexter

Everyone knew her as “Kay”, a warm woman with a quick smile and a hearty laugh. Kay lived for family, gardening, and the enjoyment of the simple things in life. Some of her happiest years were spent sharing life with Ray on Point Salubrious in Chaumont. Her nickname was “Pointwalker”, because she was commonly seen walking for miles or mowing her lawn, even at age 95. She was proud to have travelled to her son’s wedding in Brussels, Belgium, to Hong Kong with good friends, to Phoenix with her granddaughter, Katrina, and to the Bahamas with the entire family.