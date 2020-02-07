Missing narcotics investigated at Carthage nursing home

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - An investigation is underway into missing narcotics at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz told 7 News the drugs were discovered missing Monday morning.
“At the end of shift count, approximately 7 a.m. on the morning of Monday, February 3, 2020, the facility noticed that narcotics were missing from the overnight shift, which is 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. The facility immediately called Carthage Police to begin an investigation, followed protocol by notifying the Department of Health and the Narcotics Investigation Bureau," he said.
Jacomowitz also said the missing medications were immediately replaced for the center's residents.
"Carthage Center has zero tolerance for any employee who commits any crime at the facility, including stealing of any property including medication, bodily harm to either a resident or a staff member or anything related to destruction within the confines of the walls at Carthage Center. We are hoping in this matter that whoever committed this crime will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.
7 News was unable to reach the Carthage Police Department for additional information. If we hear from officials there, we'll update this story.
The state Department of Health declined comment.
The 90-bed nursing home facility is located at 1045 West Street in Carthage.
