New concerns arise over old Watertown city charter

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith has been in office only a month - and twice - he and council have had to refer to the city's charter, or the city's rule book, because of significant changes happening in city government. Smith calls the charter "antiquated." He and a committee recommended updating parts of it, but it was voted down last November. Is this a chance to change the charter?
Smith says city council was put in a tight spot last month when former City Manager Rick Finn resigned. The city's charter says an interim city manager has to be named right away and that the mayor can only hold one office.
"We had to scramble real fast to find somebody who was qualified to step in to be city manager," said Smith.
Smith says things could have gone smoother if the proposed charter he and others had worked on had been voted in last November by city residents. Smith says right now there is no succession plan if a city manager leaves.
"The better solution is the recommendation of saving money. Having a deputy city manager and also a public safety commissioner where one individual was performing both of those tasks you insured a succession plan and somebody who would be knowledgeable on the city so if this ever happened again in the future, somebody was able to move right into that position," said Smith.
With city Fire Chief Dale Herman retiring soon, Smith says he sees another issue with the current charter. A new fire chief does not have to be hired and the city manager can oversee the fire department until the position is filled.
In the proposed charter, Smith said, "We put in there a safeguard to make sure that the city fire department had what we called it the director of the fire department or fire chief would be required under the charter. Right now it isn't."
Smith isn't the only one on council who thinks the charter is outdated.
"I think there are quite a few things we as city council could look at and possibly make some changes," said Lisa Ruggiero, city council member.
"I would like to see an official plan for succession in the event of the city manager being unable to execute their office," said Ryan Henry-Wilkinson, city council member.
Council members Sarah Compo and Jesse Roshia also say they are in favor of looking at making changes to the charter.
As far as how those changes can be made, Smith thinks council can vote on some as local laws while others would have to appear on November’s ballot.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.