North country digs out from snow storm

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - People in St. Lawrence County armed with shovels and snow blowers cleared sidewalks in Gouverneur Friday.
It was just one of many north country communities hit by the snow.
Sherry Geer was out with her grandson, who had the day off from Gouverneur Elementary School.
Geer says she's a lifelong St. Lawrence county resident and remembers there being more snow as a kid.
She says she wants to show her grandson how fun the snow can be.
"We came out for fun, play in the snow. He slid in his saucer out back. It's fun to be out here and play in the snow, maybe we'll try to do a snowman if we can. And, just enjoy it. There's nothing better than being outside," she said.
Schools across Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties were closed Friday, with some making the decision Thursday night.
