North country raises heart disease awareness through National Wear Red Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's National Wear Red Day and north country participants aren't just celebrating through their wardrobe, they're celebrating through education.
For 16 years, women have been fighting heart disease on National Wear Red Day as part of the Go Red for Women movement.
For Kaitlyn Kerry, wearing red is more than just an outfit selection.
It raises awareness for women like her, who battle heart disease.
When she was 17, she had a stroke.
"My face was adroop, I lost feeling in my arm and my leg, and I couldn't move them. I had slurred speech, I couldn't talk," she said.
Kaitlyn's mom knew the signs of heart disease and that's what saved her.
Now, she advocates for everyone to learn about heart disease and how to protect from it.
"Education is very important because if you don't know, you can't help," said Kaitlyn.
Heart disease can lead to stroke. One way to recognize stroke symptoms is with the acronym FAST. Face Drooping - Arm Tingling - Slurred Speech - Time to call 911. Experts say it's important to know because heart disease is more common than you may think.
"Many people don't realize that heart disease is the number one killer in women, and that is the number one killer over every cancer combined. One in three women die every day of heart disease. That equates to one every 80 seconds," said Stacy Spaziani, regional director for the American Heart Association.
Experts say 80 percent of heart disease is preventable.
"It's little things like changing your diet, eating fruits and vegetables, watching your weight, exercising daily, knowing your numbers," said Spaziani.
"Checking your blood pressure and knowing your numbers is one of the best things you can do," said Megan Whitney, pharmacist.
So on this Wear Red for Women Day, you can do more than throw on a red shirt.
“The more people that know and are educated about the signs and symptoms, they could possibly save a life,” said Kaitlyn.
