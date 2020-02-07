NY to sue US over its ouster from trusted traveler programs

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo is taking on the Department of Homeland Security by having his attorney general file a lawsuit.
This week, DHS announced it is suspending new enrollments by New Yorkers in trusted traveler programs that make it quicker to cross the border.
The agency cited New York's new Green Light Law that allows people in the country illegally to apply for a driver's license.
On Friday, Cuomo announced a state lawsuit against the agency.
"You want to make a point about immigration, I understand that. You want to make a political point that Democrats are bad on immigration and they shouldn't give undocumented immigrants a driver's license. I understand that. You can't then use the government to come up an arbitrary policy that hurts hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers to make your political point," he said. "It will hurt Buffalo, western New York, where you have the Peace Bridge, where you have a lot of traffic going back and forth and they use what's called the NEXUS program which is one of these programs. It'll hurt northern New York, the Adirondacks, and the Canada border. It will hurt the Port Authority, JFK, you'll see more congestion."
In announcing the suspension this week, DHS said that New York’s Green Light Law is ill conceived and the department is forced to take this action to ensure the integrity of our trusted traveler programs.
