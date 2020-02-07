Snow and mixed precipitation all day & into the night

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In terms of precipitation, the north country will get a little bit of everything today.
There's a winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Places in those two counties could see another 10th of an inch of ice and 8 inches of snow. Higher elevations will see the most snow and could see even get a little more.
A warning for St. Lawrence County ends at 10 p.m. Friday. Some places there and in the Adirondacks could see snowfall rates between 1 and 3 inches an hour.
Blowing and drifting snow will make driving hazardous at times.
The general snowfall will change to lake effect late in the day.
Temperatures plunge into the single digits below zero tonight and Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the low teens.
It will be below zero again overnight into Sunday. Sunday will also be mostly sunny, but warmer, with highs around 30.
It will be in the 30s Monday through Thursday, with a chance of rain or snow each day.
