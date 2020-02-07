‘Star Wars’ hotel set to open next year at Walt Disney World Resort

February 7, 2020 at 5:03 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 5:03 AM

(CNN) - Get ready to travel to a galaxy far, far away because Disney’s new “Star Wars” hotel will be accepting reservations later this year.

Disney announced the reservations plan for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruise, an immersive hotel experience in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday.

Travelers can stay for up to two days and two nights in a faux spaceship.

Visitors will meet in a terminal and go through a fake blast off. Their stay will make them part of a “Star Wars” narrative.

The hotel is scheduled to open in 2021.

