Storm puts snow plow operators back in business

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Snow made travel tricky in parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties Friday. But, the snow is putting some plow crews back in business.
The snow is back and the plows are out.
“These guys, this is what they live for. This is what they do,” said Shawn Dick, Watertown Department of Public Works street maintenance supervisor.
Watertown crews were out well before sunrise to clear and treat city roads with 20 trucks rotating at a time all day long.
Dick says with this winter's lack of snow, expenses are down.
"The winter's obviously been a little bit more behind than normal. Overtime numbers are down. We're at about 60 percent of the budgeted number for overtime. So, that speaks in volumes when you've got six weeks of winter left or seven weeks of winter left," he said.
For the contractors who are out in these elements, the snow means they're back to work.
Robb Breyette plows parking lots and driveways in Copenhagen. When he's able to plow this season, Breyette says that means he's able to get out of the house.
"This is the worst year I've seen. It's just day by day. That's all you can do. You can't change the weather, so you do what you can do," he said.
But, for the snowmobilers, a day like Friday brings no complaints. As for the conditions on the trails:
"The best they've been all winter. All of the snow - I think we're getting more, too," said Roger Wolf, from Altmar.
It’s a sure sign that there’s still time for a true northern New York winter.
