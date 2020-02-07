TV Dinner: Chicken Paprikash

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's a simple and satisfying dish Chef Chris Manning used to make when he worked at the Renaissance Restaurant in Watertown.
He says chicken paprikash has big, bold flavors and is a lot lighter than what you'd expect.
You can see how he puts it together in the video.
Chicken Paprikash
- 2 6-ounce skinless, boneless chicken breasts pounded to 1/2-inch thickness
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 medium green bell pepper, diced
- 1 small shallot, diced
- 1 green onion, diced
- 1/2 pound mushrooms, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon Hungarian paprika
- 1/4 cup chicken broth
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- Salt & pepper to taste
Dredge chicken in flour, salt, and pepper. Sauté in butter and oil in a 14-inch sauté pan over medium heat until browned on both sides and cooked through. Season with salt and pepper and remove to a serving platter.
Add bell pepper, shallot, onion, and mushrooms to the same pan and cook until onion begins to wilt. Add garlic and cook for about 30 seconds. Add paprika and cook for half a minute, being careful not to burn it. Add the broth and sour cream and allow to simmer for a minute or two.
Serve chicken and sauce over egg noodles, rice, or mashed potatoes.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.