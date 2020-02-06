Winter storm warning.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Low pressure will move through New York on Friday depositing accumulating snow. Expect a mix of precipitation this evening, with heavy snow arriving after midnight. Temperatures will be in the 20′s.
Friday will feature periods of heavy snow with northerly wind gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures will be in the 20′s. Snow will end during the evening, and as skies clear out lows will plummet to around 0.
Saturday will be sunny and cold with highs near 10.
