WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Winter storm warnings continue until late tonight and early Saturday morning.
A warning for St. Lawrence County and much of the Adirondacks continues until 10 p.m. tonight.
A warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties lasts until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Mixed precipitation has changed to all snow, which could be heavy at times.
Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour for brief periods.
And windy conditions will cause drifts and blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
Accumulations could reach 6 inches by tonight and more in higher elevations.
The sheriff’s offices in both Jefferson and Lewis Counties have issued travel advisories because of road conditions.
